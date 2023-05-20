WFISD announces valedictorians and salutatorians

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD has announced the valedictorians and salutatorians from all three high schools.

The Rider valedictorian is Maverick McKown.

The Rider salutatorian is Amberly Schell.

The Wichita Falls High School valedictorian is Hattie Berend.

The Wichita Falls High School salutatorian is Isabelle Tran.

The Hirschi valedictorian is Anika Sharmila.

The Hirschi salutatorian is Baxter Naylor.

According to WFISD, all six of these students are graduating with a 5.0 GPA.

