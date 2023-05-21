Email City Guide
Fire breaks out in laundry room at Camelot apartments

Camelot apartment fire
Camelot apartment fire(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At around 11:45 am the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at the Camelot apartments.

On the scene smoke was showing from the bottom floor laundry room of the complex.

The fire was contained in the laundry room, and the storage room on the floor above.

Jared Burchett with the Wichita Falls Fire Marshalls office was on scene and said the fire was contained in about 25 minutes, and there were no injuries.

Burchett reported that the fire had started from the gas line supplying the water heater inside the laundry room.

The fire caused approximately $10,000 in damages.

