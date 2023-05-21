Email City Guide
Leaders of MMIP and MMIW speak at WFMA event

Both organizations strive in educating everyone on the crisis.
By Blake Hill
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - May is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Month, a time set aside to raise awareness of the thousands of Indigenous people who have gone missing or who have been murdered.

The Wichita Falls Museum of Art held an event on Saturday, May 20, to observe the month.

“I do believe that this exhibit traveling and going in to different spaces is really going to open a lot of conversation, a lot of needed dialogue that hasn’t been in spaces specifically university and academia,” founder and CEO of MMIW, Jodi Voice Yellowfish said.

