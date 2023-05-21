Email City Guide
Texas Ramp Project built partnered with SAFB to build a ramp for a Wichita Falls local

"I have had people start to tear up when they finally realize, they can get out of their house."
By Blake Hill
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Ramp Project built a handicap ramp for Merilynn Jordan, a Wichita Falls local.

The Navy Seabees students from SAFB and members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church built the ramp.

The ramp took about four hours to build, starting at 8:00 am..

“That is the most pleasurable thing I get out of the entire thing. I have had people start to tear up when they finally realize, they can get out of their house,” Coordinator and Lead Builder with TRP, Steve Ulrick said.

TRP works with any one that struggles to afford a ramp, and if you’d like to donate or volunteer you can visit their website here.

