9 injured in graduation block party shooting, La. sheriff says

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Seven people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds, and two more received care for injuries sustained while a crowd dispersed after a shooting at a block party in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Sunday night.

There were no fatalities, officials said, and more information will come on those who are receiving care in area hospitals.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for clues that point to a suspect and a motive for the violence.

Deputies said the block party in the Marydale community turned into violence and panic when gunfire rang out. Neighbors say the block party is a graduation party the community hosts every year.

The sheriff says the shooting happened on Hyland Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies initially rushed to care for two people who had been shot, but quickly realized five others had also been shot.

Some were taken to a nearby hospital, and others were flown to the University Medical Center in New Orleans for emergency treatment.

“We are still working with deputies to figure out just how many people were shot, how many were injured and how are those people doing this morning,” said Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. “The crowd cleared pretty rapidly. We secured the scene and we are piecing the evidence together. We are looking for leads, and if anyone can share any information with us that’s valuable, please let us know.”

