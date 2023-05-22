Email City Guide
Lawyer booked for third time in May

Dean Colin Godfrey
Dean Colin Godfrey(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 34-year-old Dean Colin Godfrey, a Wichita Falls lawyer, was booked for the third time this month.

These arrests have been in relation to charges of stalking.

Godfrey is being held at the Wichita County Jail with no bond.

The new arrest comes after bond conditions were issued to prevent any contact with the victim.

Godfrey was charged with Stalking, which adds to his other charges of Criminal Trespassing and one additional count of Stalking, according to Wichita County Jail Records.

More information on Godfrey’s previous booking can be found here.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

