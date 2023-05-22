Lawyer booked for third time in May

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 34-year-old Dean Colin Godfrey, a Wichita Falls lawyer, was booked for the third time this month.

These arrests have been in relation to charges of stalking.

Godfrey is being held at the Wichita County Jail with no bond.

The new arrest comes after bond conditions were issued to prevent any contact with the victim.

Godfrey was charged with Stalking, which adds to his other charges of Criminal Trespassing and one additional count of Stalking, according to Wichita County Jail Records.

More information on Godfrey’s previous booking can be found here.

