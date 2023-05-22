Lines of storms impact first half of the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a quiet, cool weekend, the threat for stronger storms returns to parts of Texoma for the first half of the week.

Expect another clear, calm and cool night for most across the area heading into Monday morning. A couple locations may see a stray shower or two from dying storms over the Texas panhandle by the early morning hours. We’ll wake up and set out to lows in the mid 50s first thing.

Come Monday, look for more sunshine throughout the day and highs in the low to mid 80s. By the mid-afternoon hours, we’ll be watching the Texas panhandle again for another round of storms to develop. This time, a line of strong storms will move into western and southwestern Texoma with large hail to quarter size, damaging winds to 80 mph and the low chance for a tornado during the evening hours.

Tuesday looks to play out very similarly to Monday, but impacts will be felt later into the night. For the morning hours, we’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers. The afternoon should see a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another squall line will form in the Texas panhandle and race into western Texoma after 8 PM with the same threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts. The severe threat will die down by the early morning hours, but downpours will continue throughout the night.

The first half of Wednesday stays fairly wet, but we’ll start to dry things out heading into the afternoon. We may see some peeks of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Pop-up showers and storms will be possible both Thursday and Friday, but they won’t be to the same coverage or intensity as storms earlier in the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

Next weekend looks nice but very warm! Highs both days will be closer to 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.