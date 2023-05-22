Megargel announces boil order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Megargel has announced a boil order for the city.

The city’s storage tanks have been drained and it is taking longer than expected to re-fill them.

A representative for the city said when the water returns, customers will have to boil their water until an all-clear is given.

The representative said that the water may be restored by tomorrow.

