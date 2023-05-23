Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in Texas

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said they found four people dead following a standoff situation Tuesday at a home in Texas.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies, Nash police and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.

Police say the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside.

Officials have not released additional information on the people involved or causes of death.

Nash is a city in the Texarkana metropolitan area and has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer booked for third time in May
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Man identified in third fatal Hwy 287 wreck this week

Latest News

This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York....
Netflix to charge an additional $8 per month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households
Super Typhoon Mawar
Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
WATCH: Firefighter saves his son from drowning in pool
At least 20 students are dead after a dormitory fire, the Guyanese government said on Monday.
Guyana girls dorm fire that killed 19 was deliberately set by student, official says