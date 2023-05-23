Another chance for storms overnight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this terrific Tuesday! As we head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper 60s. We will warm up nicely, seeing highs in the mid 80s. Today’s storms will be similar to yesterday’s overnight storms. Storms will roll into Texoma around 8 pm, lasting until early Wednesday morning.

The main threat will be quarter sized hail and 60 to 80 mph winds. Looking ahead to tomorrow, highs will be in the low to mid 80s. As a dryline approaches, we will have yet another day for storm chances Wednesday evening. Winds will be blowing from the east at 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.