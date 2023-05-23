Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls releases Memorial Day trash schedule

((Source: City of Wichita Falls))
By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the week of Memorial Day.

City offices will be closed Monday, May 29, 2023, for Memorial Day Observances. The updated trash schedule for the week of May 29-June 1 is as follows:

Normal Monday trash pickup will now be on Tuesday.

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will now be on Wednesday.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday.

Regular trash pickup will resume on Thursday.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday. Both will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. For further questions or concerns, contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

