Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Wichita Falls warns citizens of deadly water infection

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Works Department and the Wichita Falls Public Health District are warning citizens of the dangers of swimming in lakes and rivers during warm months.

Summer temperatures can lead to the possible presence of Naegleria fowleri, which is found in all natural bodies of water. This deadly parasite can cause the fatal disease Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Naegleria fowleri enters through the nose and makes its way to the brain. There are precautions that can be taken to reduce the risk of getting the disease. These include never swimming or playing in water that is warm, muddy, or stagnant.

Teaching children to hold their noses while underwater is a major way to prevent illness. This is important especially if children are skiing, jet skiing, jumping, or diving.

Symptoms to look out for after swimming in a natural body of water include:

Headache

Fever

Nausea and/or Vomiting

Later symptoms can include;

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Disorientation

Hallucinations

Seizures

Contact your healthcare provider immediately if any of these symptoms occur.

Luckily, the parasite does not live in properly maintained swimming pools and hot tubs. Although this disease is rare, the use of smart prevention strategies can allow for a safe and relaxing summer swim season.

For further information on Naegleria fowleri and Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis click here. For more information from Wichita Falls, call the Public Health District at (940) 761-7805 or the Cypress Water Treatment Plant at (940) 691-1153.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer booked for third time in May
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Man identified in third fatal Hwy 287 wreck this week

Latest News

"We’re a family, and we feel like we gonna take care of our guests we treat or guest like...
New United location holds ribbon cutting ceremony
A Jackson Co. woman dies after her vehicle collided with a wheat harvesting combine Monday night.
Jackson Co. woman dies following wreck with harvesting machine
A guide to commemorating Memorial Day around Wichita Falls
WFISD Summer Meals Program pickup sites and times
WFISD announces Summer Meals Program