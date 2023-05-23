Faith Masonic Lodge #1158 hosts awards ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Faith Masonic Lodge 1158 held a ceremony Monday night to award scholarships and the Maribeau B. Lamar medal.

The medal is given to students and educators for their outstanding personal achievements in academics, citizenship, community service and sports. Scholarship amounts were worth $1,000.

Three WFISD seniors were the recipients. Gerardo Ramirez, Daniel Granados, and Jalynn Storman were all awarded the scholarships to help furthering their education.

Maribeau B. Lamar was a Brother Mason and a member of Harmony Lodge #6. He distinguished himself as the “Father of Texas Education” for his support of a public school system.

“It really is so nice to be able to see the look on their faces to know that part of their future is being taken care of” Assistant Principal of Career Education Center, Jennifer Spurgers said.

Jalynn Storman was one of the recipients of the Maribeau award. The S.H. Rider High School senior will be attending Louisiana State University this fall. “I had no idea that I was getting this award when I came so I’m just so thankful and grateful to have won this award and scholarship. Any money towards my tuition and my further education is so important to me and I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to fund my future and I’m very grateful to everyone here for making this opportunity happen,” Senior Jalynn Storman said.

Retired veteran Salvador Montez Jr. is the second recipient of the Mirabeau award. He transitioned from the military to the education system and is now the lead JROTC instructor at Wichita Falls High School. “I don’t think the award is for me, I think its what I represent, all the other educators in WFISD. They all work extensively with me, I wouldn’t transition out of service and be as successful as I am without my peers” Veteran Salvador Montez Jr. said.

