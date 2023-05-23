Email City Guide
A guide to commemorating Memorial Day around Wichita Falls

By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Memorial Day events are quickly approaching. The federal holiday will be recognized on Monday, May 29.

Memorial Day honors fallen US military personnel and celebrates their many brave sacrifices. The Wichita Falls area has several events to help commemorate this day.

The events and times are as follows:

Memorial Day Flag Placement & Retrieval -

Crestview Memorial Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310

Time: Placed - 7:00 am

Time: Retrieved - 6:30 pm

Scotland-Windthorst Memorial Day Ceremonies Hosted by the Scotland-Windthorst Veterans of Foreign Wars -

The First Ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial at St. Boniface Catholic church cemetery in Scotland, Texas.

Time: 9:30 am-10:00 am

The Second Ceremony will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic church grotto in Windthorst, Texas.

Time: 11:00 am-12:00 pm

**In the event of inclement weather, the ceremonies will take place in the Scotland Knights of Columbus Hall and Windthorst’s St. Mary’s parish hall.**

The Annual Castaway Cove Boy Scout Cardboard Boat Race -

1000 Central E Fwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Time: 10:30 am-11:00 am

