Jackson Co. woman dies following wreck with harvesting machine

JACKSON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - A 66-year-old woman has died after being involved in a wreck with a wheat harvesting combine on Monday night, according to the Altus Police Department.

Officials say Jani Young was leaving the parking lot of a business along the 2500 block of North Main Street around 10 p.m. and went into the path of a John Deere wheat harvesting combine.

Young was freed from her car using the jaws of life, by Altus Fire and Rescue. She was rushed to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and was then flown to Oklahoma City Hospital.

Police Chief Tim Murphy says APD was notified of Young’s passing early Tuesday morning. The driver of the combine was not seriously injured. This wreck is currently under investigation by the Altus Police Department.

