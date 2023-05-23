Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Jackson Co. woman dies following wreck with harvesting machine

A Jackson Co. woman dies after her vehicle collided with a wheat harvesting combine Monday night.
A Jackson Co. woman dies after her vehicle collided with a wheat harvesting combine Monday night.(KAUZ)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - A 66-year-old woman has died after being involved in a wreck with a wheat harvesting combine on Monday night, according to the Altus Police Department.

Officials say Jani Young was leaving the parking lot of a business along the 2500 block of North Main Street around 10 p.m. and went into the path of a John Deere wheat harvesting combine.

Young was freed from her car using the jaws of life, by Altus Fire and Rescue. She was rushed to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and was then flown to Oklahoma City Hospital.

Police Chief Tim Murphy says APD was notified of Young’s passing early Tuesday morning. The driver of the combine was not seriously injured. This wreck is currently under investigation by the Altus Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer booked for third time in May
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Man identified in third fatal Hwy 287 wreck this week

Latest News

A guide to commemorating Memorial Day around Wichita Falls
WFISD Summer Meals Program pickup sites and times
WFISD announces Summer Meals Program
Atmos Energy employees donate over $1,000 to the Wichita Falls Salvation Army
Atmos Energy employees donate to the Wichita Falls Salvation Army
City of Wichita Falls releases Memorial Day trash schedule