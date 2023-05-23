Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man killed while packing up U-Haul, moving out of apartment, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a Cleveland neighborhood while moving. (Source: WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed last week while he was in the middle of moving.

Officers responded to the Delaney Village Apartments on May 18 and found Jamarious Williams with multiple gunshot wounds and his body down a staircase.

According to police, Williams was loading a U-Haul truck when he was approached by a man wearing a mask who shot him before running away.

Williams’ girlfriend said she tried to give him CPR until first responders arrived, but she was unable to save him.

“He was the love of my life and I miss him. His mom and dad miss him, his whole family is just crushed,” she said.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said the two have four children together.

She said Williams had been feuding with neighbors for about a year and they were trying to move in with his father for a fresh start.

“I can’t believe it. It feels so devastating,” she said.

The couple was reportedly moving items until the shooting happened. The woman said they were worried about their safety.

Williams’ girlfriend said they had contacted the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority for a police escort that day, but an officer did not show up.

“This only happened because the police weren’t there,” she said.

A response from CMHA police headquarters is currently pending, according to WOIO.

“He didn’t deserve this, he worked six days a week, and he took care of his family. He wasn’t involved in any drama or on the streets,” Williams’ girlfriend said.

Currently, no arrests have been made and authorities urged anyone with further information to contact them at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer booked for third time in May
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Man identified in third fatal Hwy 287 wreck this week

Latest News

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by teenage relative in Texas standoff
Grayson Boggs, 6, has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma days after being struck by...
6-year-old boy remains in coma days after being struck by lightning, family says
"We’re a family, and we feel like we gonna take care of our guests we treat or guest like...
New United location holds ribbon cutting ceremony
Scenes from a drag show at the state capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how...
Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target makes changes to LGBTQ merchandise for June pride month after threats to workers