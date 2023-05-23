Email City Guide
More Rain in the Forecast

Off and on rain chances this week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather pattern, this week, features storms developing during the afternoon to our west and tracking east over us at night and early in the morning. This is an unsettled weather pattern, and we’ll keep rain chances going most days this week. Temperatures will remain below average with most highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

