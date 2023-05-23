More Rain in the Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather pattern, this week, features storms developing during the afternoon to our west and tracking east over us at night and early in the morning. This is an unsettled weather pattern, and we’ll keep rain chances going most days this week. Temperatures will remain below average with most highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.