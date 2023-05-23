More Rain Tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A wave of rain and storms crosses Texoma late tonight and very early Wednesday. This area of storms could contain some gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by morning. Wednesday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a few showers or storms possible. Once again, the best chances will be west of us during the day, moving over us at night. We’ll continue with off and on rain chances into the weekend.

