New United location holds ribbon cutting ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new United Supermarket located at 2720 Southwest Pkwy held its ribbon cutting ceremony on May 23, the day before it’s official opening.

Leaders from across the city were invited to the ceremony, and got a special look inside the new grocery store.

The location has been vacant for over five years after Cash Saver closed in early 2018.

This location is what officials refer to as a “next gen United” that offers more than their average store, including a drive through pharmacy.

“You’re going to see some of the things here that you might see in a Market Street here in town as well. Some of the fresh prepared... the largest selection of fresh prepared foods, you can have sushi in here, you can have more specialty items, a larger selection in the meat seafood department, almost 2000 wine selections so you get not a full-blown Market Street, but you’ll get a little bit of that feeling here as well,” United Family president, Sydney Hopper said.

The inside is like any other grocery store, but everything was designed with their customers in mind. It has a sushi bar, Texas kitchen, deli and bakery along one wall, and their pharmacy is on the opposite side with a drive through for easy pick-up.

“We care about each other and when we come to work, we’re a family, and we feel like we gonna take care of our guests we treat or guest like family,” said store director Mitchell Veitenheimer. “We used to call them customers but they’re our guests, so we feel like they’re a guest in our home, and we try to treat our team members the same way.”

"We’re a family, and we feel like we gonna take care of our guests we treat or guest like family,”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.