TXDOT begins ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

"That is keeping you in the vehicle with your best chances of survival are."
By Blake Hill
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TXDOT begins their annual ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign on May 22 through June 4.

The campaign has been going on for over 20 years, and teaches the significance of properly wearing a seatbelt.

Adéle Lewis, the public information officer with TXDOT, says wearing a seatbelt can reduce your chances of dying by up to 45%.

Last year in Wichita County over 30% of deadly wrecks were a result of drivers or passengers not wearing seatbelts.

“Very few rare cases ever come up where someone wearing a seatbelt gets ejected from a car, so that is keeping you in the vehicle with your best chances of survival are. We have wrecks all the time where we have four people in a vehicle, three people were wearing a seatbelt, they walk away from the wreck, essentially, and the one person that didn’t dies on the scene,” Lewis said.

WFISD announces valedictorians and salutatorians
Bike rules that can help to protect kids and adults this summer
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
