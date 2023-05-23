WFISD announces Summer Meals Program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced its Summer Meals Program. WFISD has partnered with the Summer Food Service Program to provide meals for students over the summer.

This service is completely free and available for kids and teens ages 18 and younger. No enrollment is required to receive the meals. For daily menus visit wfisd.nutrislice.com or download the free Nutrislice app.

The meal pickup sites and times are as follows:

Hirschi High School - 3106 Borton, WF, TX

Dates: June 01-June 15 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast Times: 7:30am-8:30am

Lunch Times: 12:00 pm-12:45 pm

Jefferson Elementary - 4628 Mistletoe Dr, WF, TX

Dates: June 01-July 28 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast Times: 7:30am-8:30am

Lunch Times: 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Scotland Park Elementary - 1415 N. 5th St, WF, TX

Dates: June 01-July 28 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast Times: 7:30am-8:30am

Lunch Times: 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Booker T. Washington -1300 Harding, WF, TX

Dates: June 01-July 28 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast Times: 7:30am-8:30am

Lunch Times: 11:00 am-12:00 pm

For further questions or concerns, contact the WFISD Child Nutrition Office at (940) 235-1065.

WFISD Summer Meals Program pickup sites and times (WFISD)

