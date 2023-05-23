Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD announces Summer Meals Program

By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced its Summer Meals Program. WFISD has partnered with the Summer Food Service Program to provide meals for students over the summer.

This service is completely free and available for kids and teens ages 18 and younger. No enrollment is required to receive the meals. For daily menus visit wfisd.nutrislice.com or download the free Nutrislice app.

The meal pickup sites and times are as follows:

Hirschi High School - 3106 Borton, WF, TX

Dates: June 01-June 15 (Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast Times: 7:30am-8:30am

Lunch Times: 12:00 pm-12:45 pm

Jefferson Elementary - 4628 Mistletoe Dr, WF, TX

Dates: June 01-July 28 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast Times: 7:30am-8:30am

Lunch Times: 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Scotland Park Elementary - 1415 N. 5th St, WF, TX

Dates: June 01-July 28 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast Times: 7:30am-8:30am

Lunch Times: 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Booker T. Washington -1300 Harding, WF, TX

Dates: June 01-July 28 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast Times: 7:30am-8:30am

Lunch Times: 11:00 am-12:00 pm

For further questions or concerns, contact the WFISD Child Nutrition Office at (940) 235-1065.

WFISD Summer Meals Program pickup sites and times
WFISD Summer Meals Program pickup sites and times(WFISD)

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer booked for third time in May
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Man identified in third fatal Hwy 287 wreck this week

Latest News

Atmos Energy employees donate over $1,000 to the Wichita Falls Salvation Army
Atmos Energy employees donate to the Wichita Falls Salvation Army
City of Wichita Falls releases Memorial Day trash schedule
Kids learn from the WFPD dive team at a previous Junior Police Academy.
WFPD opens Junior Police Academy sign-ups
Faith Masonic Lodge
Faith Masonic Lodge #1158 hosts awards ceremony