WFPD opens Junior Police Academy sign-ups

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department will host a Junior Police Academy over the summer.

The available dates are June 19-23 or July 24-28.

Junior trainees will have the opportunity to meet members of the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit, 911 operators, crime scene investigators, and more.

Sign-ups for the academy are now open. To apply, go to wichitafallspolice.wordpress.com and click on the Junior Police Academy tab. From there, download the application and send it to wfpd-jpa@wfpd.net, or drop it off at 710 Flood Street.

