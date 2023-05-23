Email City Guide
WFPD opens Junior Police Academy sign-ups

Kids learn from the WFPD dive team at a previous Junior Police Academy.
(KAUZ)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department will host a Junior Police Academy over the summer.

The available dates are June 19-23 or July 24-28.

Junior trainees will have the opportunity to meet members of the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit, 911 operators, crime scene investigators, and more.

Sign-ups for the academy are now open. To apply, go to wichitafallspolice.wordpress.com and click on the Junior Police Academy tab. From there, download the application and send it to wfpd-jpa@wfpd.net, or drop it off at 710 Flood Street.

Click here for the link to apply.

