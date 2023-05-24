Another round of storms are possible this evening heading into Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning this Wednesday! As you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Going throughout your day, you can expect to see some isolated showers. The main threat for severe storms will be this evening starting around midnight. Storms will push through Texoma with the main impacts being quarter sized hail and 60 mph winds.

Regardless of the heavy cloud cover, we will warm up nicely seeing low to mid 80s as your high. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south east at 5 to 10 mph. As we head into Thursday, storms will continue to push through Texoma in the morning. Highs will be in the low 80s once again with calm winds blowing from the south east.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.