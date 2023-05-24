Email City Guide
Burk Library Career Station holds a ribbon cutting ceremony

By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Library held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Career Station.

Workforce Solutions of North Texas helped make the new station a possibility. The Career Station will serve as a resource for people looking for employment, who may not have internet access at home. Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson attended the event.

