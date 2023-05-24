Email City Guide
Crime of the Week: 8th Street Shooting

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For this week’s Crime of the Week, we talked with Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper about a shooting last weekend that injured two women.

“Officers responded on Saturday, May 13 about 2:15 in the afternoon to gunshots in the area of 9th and Polk,” Sgt. Eipper said.

When police arrived, they found one gunshot victim behind a home on 8th Street and soon discovered there was a secondary victim close by.

WFPD said neither victim had life-threatening injuries.

“One has been taken to another facility down in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and receiving treatment there,” Sgt. Eipper said.

WFPD is asking for information from anyone who might have witnessed the crime.

“The investigators still looking at some things and were still soliciting any tips if you got information. if somebody else was there and they witnessed it and they left the scene or they know a little more about the motive or anything like that,” Sgt. Eipper said.

If you do have information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

Burk Library Career Station holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony
Crime of the Week: 8th Street Shooting
Hirschi High School had its fifth annual youth adult job fair on Tuesday, May 23.
Seniors go back to the beginning at Ben Milam
