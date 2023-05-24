Crime of the Week: 8th Street Shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For this week’s Crime of the Week, we talked with Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper about a shooting last weekend that injured two women.

“Officers responded on Saturday, May 13 about 2:15 in the afternoon to gunshots in the area of 9th and Polk,” Sgt. Eipper said.

When police arrived, they found one gunshot victim behind a home on 8th Street and soon discovered there was a secondary victim close by.

WFPD said neither victim had life-threatening injuries.

“One has been taken to another facility down in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and receiving treatment there,” Sgt. Eipper said.

WFPD is asking for information from anyone who might have witnessed the crime.

“The investigators still looking at some things and were still soliciting any tips if you got information. if somebody else was there and they witnessed it and they left the scene or they know a little more about the motive or anything like that,” Sgt. Eipper said.

If you do have information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

