Gusty Band of Overnight Storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A band of thunderstorms will produce gusty winds and heavy downpours as it moves east overnight. The best chances for the heavier storms will be along and south of the Red River across north Texas. Most of these storms will be gone by the time you get up in the morning but hit and miss stuff remains possible throughout the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.