Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Gusty Band of Overnight Storms

A slow-moving band of strong to severe storms impacts the area overnight.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A band of thunderstorms will produce gusty winds and heavy downpours as it moves east overnight. The best chances for the heavier storms will be along and south of the Red River across north Texas. Most of these storms will be gone by the time you get up in the morning but hit and miss stuff remains possible throughout the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer booked for third time in May
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
A Jackson Co. woman dies after her vehicle collided with a wheat harvesting combine Monday night.
Jackson Co. woman dies following wreck with harvesting machine
Wichita Falls
City of Wichita Falls warns citizens of deadly water infection
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case
Lyde’s legal team files motion to vacate order, dismiss case

Latest News

More Rain Tonight
A band of storms moves through Texoma while most of you sleep.
Overnight Storms with Gusty Winds and Downpours
More Overnight Rain
weather
Another chance for storms overnight