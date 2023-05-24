Sonic donates over a million dollars to local school teachers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - SONIC Drive-In donated $1.5 million to support local education across the country in honor of May’s Teacher Appreciation Month.

In Oklahoma City, the SONIC Foundation partnered with DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classrooms by requests submitted by teachers. As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the donation met 50% of teacher requests. SONIC was able to help fund around 15,300 projects across the country including ones in Wichita Falls. Teachers in the area received a combined total of $281 from SONIC. The following teachers were given the donations:

Mrs. Seigler at City View Elementary: Project: “Eighty-Eight Keys” grades 3-5

Mrs. Rachel Washington at Crockett Elementary: Project: “Imagination Stations” grades 3-5

Ms. Cipolla at Zundy Elementary: Project: “Mathematicians in Training” grades 3-5

Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC, expressed gratitude to all teachers and those who donated to the cause. “SONIC is invested in supporting the local communities served by our more than 3,500 locations, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve made over the past 14 years through Limeades for Learning,” said Habib.

The Limeades for Learning initiative allows a portion of the proceeds from every drink, slush, or shake to go directly to supporting public education. Since 2009, SONIC has donated over $26 million dollars and become one of the largest advocates for public education in the US.

To learn more about how to donate to the cause click here.

