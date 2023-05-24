WF names Deputy Fire Chief

Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Fire Department.
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls named Cody Melton as the new Deputy Fire Chief for the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

According to the city of Wichita Falls, Melton has been with the fire department since 2007.

Melton was appointed Fire Marshall in 2020 and will immediately take over the Deputy Fire Chief position.

He replaces Donald Hughes who was named Fire Chief previously.

