WFPD names suspect in crime of the week

Destiny Davila should be considered armed and dangerous.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning the public not to approach a suspect in the May 13th shooting of a woman at 8th and Polk Streets in Wichita Falls.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Destiny Marie Davila of Wichita Falls. She’s charged with Aggravated Assault. Police say she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Davila is accused of shooting a 40-year-old woman behind a home on 8th street.

News Channel 6 highlighted the shooting, last week, in our Crime of the Week segment.

If you have any information on the location of Destiny Davila, please contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

