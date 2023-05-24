Email City Guide
Wichita Falls County Sheriff’s Office honors deputies

By Jenna Toulan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls County Sheriff’s Office hosted an award ceremony honoring hardworking deputies.

“I’m very proud of the employees that get the rewards. I’m proud of our boys, but some of these guys have stepped up to do some very good things especially saving people’s lives. That’s what our job here is to do,” said David Duke the Wichita County Sheriff.

Eight brave individuals were awarded life-saving awards. Sixteen additional awards were given out as well.

