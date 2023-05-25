Clay County Eagle Scout gets resolution from Senator Drew Springer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Yurcho, an Eagle Scout, wanted her scout project to impact her community. When she looked around her neighborhood, she noticed they didn’t have a dog park, so she built one.

The idea and plans came into formation in 2021, and almost a year later, the park was up and running and enjoyed by her community. Katie just wanted to give her community something she longed for, for her pet.

“There’s a lot of areas to be found but not a lot of open space that’s available to dogs,” said Katie Yurcho, Eagle Scout. “A dog park would be a brilliant idea, and Henrietta doesn’t have one, and I knew there was a space right out here that have good parks. But we just didn’t have the facilities to be able to really exercise him properly, and so it was great for his health and his happiness.”

Although her work was completed her efforts are now being recognized by Senator Drew Springer.

“It was a big surprise to receive something as big as n honor as this, and I am truly, truly honored,” added Yurcho.

She and her group of volunteers put in close to 700 hours. Clay County Judge Mike Campbell thinks this effort is remarkable.

“This is important to Clay County because she accumulated a lot of hours of volunteer. She was able to coordinate with so many of her friends and neighbors, what have you to actually build this thing because of all the volunteer hours it wasn’t as expensive as it could have been,” said Mike Campbell, Clay County Judge.

