Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Clay County Eagle Scout gets resolution from Senator Drew Springer

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Yurcho, an Eagle Scout, wanted her scout project to impact her community. When she looked around her neighborhood, she noticed they didn’t have a dog park, so she built one.

The idea and plans came into formation in 2021, and almost a year later, the park was up and running and enjoyed by her community. Katie just wanted to give her community something she longed for, for her pet.

“There’s a lot of areas to be found but not a lot of open space that’s available to dogs,” said Katie Yurcho, Eagle Scout. “A dog park would be a brilliant idea, and Henrietta doesn’t have one, and I knew there was a space right out here that have good parks. But we just didn’t have the facilities to be able to really exercise him properly, and so it was great for his health and his happiness.”

Although her work was completed her efforts are now being recognized by Senator Drew Springer.

“It was a big surprise to receive something as big as n honor as this, and I am truly, truly honored,” added Yurcho.

She and her group of volunteers put in close to 700 hours. Clay County Judge Mike Campbell thinks this effort is remarkable.

“This is important to Clay County because she accumulated a lot of hours of volunteer. She was able to coordinate with so many of her friends and neighbors, what have you to actually build this thing because of all the volunteer hours it wasn’t as expensive as it could have been,” said Mike Campbell, Clay County Judge.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls
City of Wichita Falls warns citizens of deadly water infection
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
A Jackson Co. woman dies after her vehicle collided with a wheat harvesting combine Monday night.
Jackson Co. woman dies following wreck with harvesting machine
Wichita Falls resident hits the jackpot at local casino
Wichita Falls resident hits the jackpot at local casino
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer booked for third time in May

Latest News

Local school holds flag lowering ceremony
Local school holds flag lowering ceremony
Wichita Falls County Sheriff’s Office honors deputies
Wichita Falls Fire Department.
WF names Deputy Fire Chief
WF Symphony League to host Gala Party