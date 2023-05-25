Fmr. WFHS student accused of rape

CONTENT WARNING: This story details allegations of sexual assault. This story contains details that some viewers may find disturbing.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Wichita Falls High School student has been accused of sexually assaulting two underage victims on campus.

18-year-old Jorge Maldonado was booked into jail on Wednesday on a sexual assault charge. He was previously booked on March 1, for the same charge but bonded out a day later. The alleged victims in both affidavits are listed as 16-year-old girls.

According to court documents for the charge that led to his arrest this week, on March 3, the WFISD police chief reached out to WFPD about a report regarding a sexual assault. On March 14, the victim was taken to Patsy’s House for a forensic interview.

During the interview, the victim said there were two to three incidents between she and Maldonado that were not consensual. The victim said these alleged incidents happened at the school. On an unspecified date, the victim said she was on the first-floor stairwell near the art hallway when Maldonado pulled her hair and asked her to go with him.

The victim said Maldonado put his hands around her neck and pushed her against a wall. As the two struggled, the victim said Maldonado sexually assaulted her. She said she told Maldonado “no” during the incident. The victim said Maldonado eventually apologized to her for, “everything he did” to her and left shortly after.

The victim told officials that she and Maldonado did have consensual sex but the events described during her interview were not consensual.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident the victim described was corroborated by the victim’s father, school staff, and several others. The affidavit states;

...it shows a pattern of behavior that Maldonado has with his victims. It should be noted that Maldonado has a previous arrest for sexual assault where his modus operandi is similar in nature, where the incident occurred on school property and grew aggressive as well as apologizing after committing the crime/act.”

We also obtained a copy of the affidavit for Maldonado’s arrest on March 1. According to the document, on February 6, a WFPD officer was assigned to further investigate a report about a sexual assault that took place at Wichita Falls High School on January 30.

On February 9, the 16-year-old victim was taken to Patsy’s House for a forensic interview. The victim told officials she was raped while at school on January 30 and identified the suspect as Maldonado.

The victim said Maldonado contacted her via Snapchat on January 29 and told her to meet him during third period the next day. On January 30, the victim said she and Maldonado met in the hallway and he walked into an empty classroom and asked the victim to follow him.

The victim said she asked Maldonado, “What are we doing?” to which she claims Maldonado responded, “Are you scared?” The victim replied confirming she was scared. During the alleged assault, the victim said she stated several times, “I do not want to do this.”

The victim said when Maldonado saw blood he hugged her and began to apologize to her saying, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I don’t know why I do this.” It is alleged he later apologized to the victim again via Snapchat.

School officials spoke with Maldonado while gathering information about the incident, according to court documents. He told them he only touched the victim’s butt and nothing else happened. Camera footage from WFHS corroborates the victim’s account of what took place, according to the arrest affidavit.

When police attempted to speak to Maldonado, he refused and said he had attained a lawyer. News Channel 6 has confirmed Maldonado is no longer a student with WFISD. We have yet to confirm when he was no longer enrolled with the district. District officials said they could not comment on the allegations due to the pending investigation.

