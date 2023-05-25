Email City Guide
Lamar Elementary holds flag lowering ceremony

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls ISD and Lamar Elementary staff held a flag lowering ceremony to honor the closing of the campus.

Lamar Elementary was built in 1955 and Principal Amanda Garcia said this is an emotional moment for a lot of people.

”The hardest thing has been the merge of this campus going into two schools and just ensuring our students are well taken care of before they make the next destination to their next school, whether it be Southern Hills or Booker T Washington,” Garcia said.

She said she could not have asked for a better day and was amazed by the turnout of the events. Although Lamar is closings its door, Garcia said this is a piece of history that students and many others can call their own.

This is the second flag lowering ceremony for a closing of a school. The other school honored this week was Haynes Northwest Academy.

