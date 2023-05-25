Less Active into the Memorial Day Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another area of showers will approach Texoma Friday morning, but most of these will be weakening and possibly in the dissipating stages. The best chances for getting wet will be across the western parts of the area. Highs on the Friday will mainly be in the lower 80s. The weekend looks less active with storms, with most activity staying west of us. Highs this weekend will be in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll see some rain chances return as we get into next week.

