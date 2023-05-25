Live at the Lake returns to WFMA

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Live at the Lake will be returning to the Priddy Pavilion at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU.

The event will be on May 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Kelly Jackson band is set to perform.

A food truck will be on hand and a donation of $10 is recommended at the door.

The museum will also have sidewalk chalk on hand for the public to draw.

The next Live at the Lake will be on Thursday, June 15.

The WFMA is located at #2 Eureka Circle in Wichita Falls.

Call the museum at 940-397-8900 for more information.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.