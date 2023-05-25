Local school holds flag lowering ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Haynes Northwest Academy held a flag-lowering ceremony to commemorate the closure of the school.

Community members gathered around the school for a moment of both remembrance and celebration. Previous staff and students also joined the crowd to say farewell to Haynes.

Current students and staff members were reassured that even though they will be at a new school next year, the lessons they have learned at Haynes will always be with them. The principal Tristan Brown expressed his feelings about the school’s closure.

“At the beginning of this, it was a feeling of uncertainty. Because at that moment I wasn’t told where I was going to be placed. Now that I know where I am going to be placed, at Burgess Elementary School, and the students from here will be with me at Burgess Elementary School. I think that is definitely something that is reassuring for me, knowing that my students will be with me,” Brown said.

