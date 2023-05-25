Email City Guide
More Storms Later Tonight

Our next wave of storms is due in prior to sunrise.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of storms will cross Texoma from the northwest later tonight and early Thursday morning. Most of the activity will take place prior to and around sunrise. Some gusty winds and brief downpours are possible, but the overall severity looks low. Most of Thursday should be warm with only slight chances of hit and miss storms. We’ll be waiting for our next round of storms late tomorrow night and early Friday morning.

More Rain Tonight