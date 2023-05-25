Email City Guide
MPEC to host job fair

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Multi-Purpose Events Center in Wichita Falls will be holding a job fair.

The fair will be held in Room 3 at the MPEC at 1002 5th Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

The jobs are for food and beverage attendants. The pay for this position is $13.39 per hour and is included in the tip pool payout.

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted and they’ll be making offers to qualified applicants.

Those who are interested can apply here.

