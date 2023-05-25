Temperatures remain in the 80s as chances for storms are possible mainly north of the Red River

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Thursday, we are one day closer to Friday! As you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Storms will be clearing out of the area this morning around 7am, although we can expect to see some pop up showers and thunderstorms mainly north of the Red River starting around noon. These storms will be mainly downpours with gusty winds.

Going throughout your day, we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be calm, blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph. Heading into the overnight hours, we can expect to see clear skies before heading into early Friday morning, as storms will push through Texoma once again.

