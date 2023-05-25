Email City Guide
WCSO deputies find 75lbs of meth

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office found over 75 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 23.

WCSO deputies said 62 packages were found hidden in the vehicle during the stop on U.S. 277 and State Highway 258 East.

The 21-year-old driver was arrested and is now facing a first-degree felony.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

