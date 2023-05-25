WCSO deputies find 75lbs of meth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office found over 75 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 23.

WCSO deputies said 62 packages were found hidden in the vehicle during the stop on U.S. 277 and State Highway 258 East.

The 21-year-old driver was arrested and is now facing a first-degree felony.

