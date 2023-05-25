WFHS baseball prepares for regional semifinals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The last time the WFHS baseball team has made it this far into the playoffs was in 1957.

“Being able to come this far, even from where we started,” said first baseman Nolan Rice. “We started off pretty rough.”

The 2023 Coyotes are adding their names to history books.

“I’m happy for the school and happy from the community that this something that we can be proud of,” said head coach Kyle Sims.

With this success has come with some notable recognition.

“I feel like a celebrity now,” said pitcher Jacob Schultz. “People come walk up to me that I don’t even know and are like ‘Hey, I saw you pitch.’”

For this year’s team, experience has been the key for success.

“We’re all connected,” said outfielder Ty Cotton. “After all of these years we’re playing as a team. We’re putting everything together that we’ve worked so hard for and it’s finally paying off.”

That hard work is on display in a number of areas especially in pitching. The two starters, Blake Vanderburgh and TJ McCraw, have helped the Coyotes stay in games and both have a 2.50 ERA this season.

“I think both can be deceptive with their pitches,” said Sims. “They both do a really good job of mixing up their pitches.”

With setting some history on their minds, the Coyotes are giving each game everything they have.

“Leave it out on the field,” said Cotton. “It’s our last year and to have the chance to go this far is really special. We’re really enjoying it.”

WFHS takes on Canyon Randall in the regional semifinals Friday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.