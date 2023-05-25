Email City Guide
Workforce Solutions celebrates new library career station

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas held a ribbon cutting to celebrate a new career station in the Archer City Library.

The project is possible thanks to the innovation grant award, through the Texas Workforce Commission.

The goal is put provide career access to rural areas to help kick-start their job search.

“This will allow people that are trying to better their work situation. Any Archer County resident or even from surrounding counties, they can come here and interview, produce resumes, look for job openings elsewhere, and for job training,” Archer Count Judge Randy Jackson said

Archer City is just one of the many locations, there will be 16 career stations spread throughout the eleven counties they cover.

