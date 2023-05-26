Email City Guide
Collier pleads guilty in Zachary Wood murder case(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Payton Mackenzie Collier, the third defendant charged in Zachary Wood’s murder, pled guilty on Friday, May 26.

During a court hearing in 30th District Court, Payton Collier and William Bell both pled guilty to murder.

Bell previously signed a plea agreement on Friday, May 12, and received a 30-year prison sentence.

At this hearing, Collier received 25 years in prison, according to court documents.

Collier is the third suspect out of four defendants accused of Wood’s murder to plead guilty.

In September 2022, the first suspect, Ronnie Lang pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The final suspect, Ashley Esselborn has yet to be convicted or enter a plea deal but is being held in Wichita County Jail.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

