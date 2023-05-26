Cool with Off and On Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Even though it won’t rain at all times, there will be a few periods of showers and thundershowers into Memorial Day. Clouds will also be present, possibly holding temperatures back a little with most highs in the 70s and lower 80s. These temperatures are around five to ten degrees below average for this time of year. A similar pattern may continue into the middle of next week.

