Cool with Off and On Rain Chances

There will be periods of showers and thunderstorms into Memorial Day.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Even though it won’t rain at all times, there will be a few periods of showers and thundershowers into Memorial Day. Clouds will also be present, possibly holding temperatures back a little with most highs in the 70s and lower 80s. These temperatures are around five to ten degrees below average for this time of year. A similar pattern may continue into the middle of next week.

