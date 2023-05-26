Corky is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We joined Paige Morgan at the Animal Services Center for our Pet of the Week.

Corky is an energetic dog, who is looking for his forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

