WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Lucy Park Swimming Pool in Wichita Falls has delayed its opening.

The pool will not be open over Memorial Day weekend, due to this delay.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, a mechanical issue has caused a delay in having the pool safe and ready for swimmers.

