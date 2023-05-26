Rider High School holds graduation ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider High School held its graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, May 25.

The Class of 2023 was cheered on by family and friends as students walked the stage.

The ceremony was at 8 p.m. and it was the first graduation held for the three WFISD high schools.

Students at Wichita Falls High School will graduate on Friday evening followed by Hirschi High School on Saturday, May 27.

Congratulations to all of the Rider High School graduates from News Channel 6.

