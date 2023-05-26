Weekend forecast! |5/26 AM

Email City Guide
By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Happy Friday everyone, we finally made it to the weekend! As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the low 60s. We will warm up nicely, seeing highs in the low to mid 80s. We will stay dry for your morning commute, with sustained winds blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph.

We will have partly cloudy skies throughout your day, with a low chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm mainly in the late afternoon hours. Heading into Saturday, temperatures will reach a high in the low 80s. We will have a low chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a great weekend! - Jaden Knowles

