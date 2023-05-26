Email City Guide
WF Health Department main entrance to close for renovations

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The main entrance to the Wichita County Health Department is being closed as multiple renovations begin.

The work will begin on Tuesday, May 30, and includes upgrades to the main lobby, vital records office, and two restrooms.

Starting June 12, the vault where paper records are stored will be inaccessible due to asbestos removal for two weeks.

Those who need records for passport applications are being asked to get those requests in before June 9.

Renovations are expected to be completed by late July.

