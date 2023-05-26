WF man arrested after vehicle pursuit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 25-year-old Julian Rogers was arrested after a vehicle pursuit from Wichita Falls ended in Oklahoma on Friday morning.

The pursuit lasted approximately 25 minutes and covered 38 miles.

According to a press release from the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers attempted to stop the Toyota RAV4 at 11:45 a.m. on Maurine Street near I-44.

Once the vehicle entered Oklahoma, deputies with the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers responded and took over the pursuit.

After the tires of the car were spiked, the driver exited and began on foot but was caught afterward. The driver of the Toyota was identified as 25-year-old Julian Rogers of Wichita Falls.

Rogers has theft warrants for his arrest out of several different counties including Wichita County and additional charges were filed on Rogers in Cotton County, Oklahoma.

